Gov't Denies Liability For Radioactive Injury Indemnity

By Daniel Wilson (August 29, 2022, 8:39 PM EDT) -- The federal government has asked the Court of Federal Claims to toss Cotter Corp.'s $15 million indemnity claim for settling injury and death claims related to alleged exposure to radioactive residue, saying the company has no statutory or contractual indemnification rights. The Price-Anderson Act, or PAA, is not intended to indemnify third parties that make private commercial use of radioactive material, and the original uranium processing contract between the government and Mallinckrodt Chemical Works that created the radioactive residue eventually sold to Cotter did not otherwise contractually indemnify Cotter, the government argued in a Thursday motion to dismiss. "Cotter's mere possession of nuclear...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS