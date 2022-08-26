9th Circ. Says FCC Regs Preempt Apple IPhone Radiation Suit

By Bonnie Eslinger (August 26, 2022, 9:33 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit backed a district court's decision to toss a proposed class action claiming that Apple iPhones expose users to dangerous radiation, saying Friday that federal regulations setting radiation levels preempted the state law used to bring the case against the tech giant. The Communications Act of 1934 and the Telecommunications Act of 1996 granted to the Federal Communications Commission broad regulatory powers over wireless communications devices, the panel said. "We hold ... that the FCC's regulations of the [radiofrequency] radiation of cell phones, promulgated under the 1934 Act, preempt plaintiffs' state-law claims as they are presented to us on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS