Invisalign Can't Drag SmileDirect Into Consumer Suit

By Bryan Koenig (August 26, 2022, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge refused Friday to let Align Technology Inc. add SmileDirectClub as a fellow defendant to a proposed consumer class action accusing the maker of Invisalign of both monopolizing the market for invisible plastic teeth aligners and carving that market up with SmileDirect. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria's one-paragraph order offered little analysis on Align arguments, opposed by plaintiffs, that SmileDirect needs a place at the table to contest a bid for an injunction blocking further efforts to monopolize the market, specifically for aligners sold through dentists' offices. The problem, Judge Chhabria said, is that the injunction consumers want...

