Dutch Telecom KPN Nets $31.5M Jury Award For Patent Suit

By Adam Lidgett (August 26, 2022, 7:43 PM EDT) -- A federal jury in Texas has handed Dutch telecommunications company KPN more than $31.5 million after finding Swedish telecom giant Ericsson infringed at least one claim in three patents relating to telecommunications networks. According to a verdict form dated Friday, a jury said that Koninklijke KPN NV was able to show it was owed damages to the tune of $31,518,974 after the jury also found that KPN proved that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and Ericsson Inc. were on the hook for patent infringement. The jury also said that KPN was able to show that infringement of at least one of the asserted...

