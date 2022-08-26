Whistleblower Says Contractor Defamed Him Over SEC Award

By Sarah Jarvis (August 26, 2022, 9:49 PM EDT) -- The founder of investment research service Muddy Waters has filed suit against a former contractor who wants in on a $14 million whistleblower award from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, arguing the ex-contractor defamed him in the press and is holding up payment of the award. Carson Block alleged in a defamation suit filed Thursday in a Texas federal court that former contracted researcher Kevin R. Barnes is trying to extort Block for a settlement over his purported involvement in research handed to the SEC about Chinese digital advertising company Focus Media. Block said Barnes falsely claimed to reporters that Block...

