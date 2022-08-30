Rite Aid Will Face Trimmed TM Suit Over New Logo

By Adam Lidgett (August 29, 2022, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has trimmed a lawsuit claiming Rite Aid misused a design firm's font for a new logo, but has left alive claims of unjust enrichment and breach of contract against the pharmacy chain. U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone on Friday issued a mixed ruling on motions to dismiss in a suit from Brand Design Co. Inc., which does business as House Industries, against Rite Aid, its subsidiary Name Rite, and ad agencies PureRED Creative LLC and Burns Group NYC LLC. For one thing, the judge threw out — without prejudice — allegations of unfair competition and reverse passing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS