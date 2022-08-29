Feds Seek Early Win In Enviro Suit Over Calif. Project Permit

By Brent Godwin (August 29, 2022, 7:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers asked a federal judge to rule that they did not violate regulations, as environmental groups AquAlliance and the Center for Biological Diversity claim, when they approved permits for a large California real estate development. In a summary judgment motion filed Friday, the two government entities said they used the best science and data available in analyzing the environmental impact of the 400-home Stonegate project, finding the development would not have an adverse impact on ecosystems and wildlife in the area, including the giant garter snake. The plaintiffs previously...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS