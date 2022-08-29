Affirm Investors Say Co. Knew Deleted Tweet Was Misleading

By Emilie Ruscoe (August 29, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Investors in fintech company Affirm Holdings Inc. have doubled down on their claims the company sought to mislead the public about its finances in a February tweet, telling a San Francisco federal judge the company "implicitly recognized" the tweet was misleading because it was quietly deleted. In a Friday filing, Affirm investors Eric Nunez and Bogdan Peres told U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria not to toss their proposed class action against the company because the tweet at issue was "a reckless and misguided effort" to broadcast positive attributes of Affirm's financial results for the second quarter of its 2022 fiscal year....

