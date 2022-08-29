4 States Want In On Oil & Gas Leasing Fight

By Keith Goldberg (August 29, 2022, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Four states asked a D.C. federal judge to let them join litigation seeking to invalidate oil and gas lease sales for plots within their borders, arguing that crucial state revenues and their authority to regulate drilling are at stake. U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper has already allowed North Dakota to intervene on behalf of the federal government in the lawsuit lodged by environmental groups that targets lease sales in eight states. Now Montana, Oklahoma, Utah and Wyoming want in on the litigation, telling the judge in a joint Friday brief that the green groups are seeking to redefine how the federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS