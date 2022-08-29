Judge Says RICO Accuser Owes Banks $250K In Atty Fees

By Katryna Perera (August 29, 2022, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday found that a trucking firm and its president are liable for $250,000 in legal fees that six banks say they incurred due to the trucking firm's racketeering suit against them. U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams issued an order finding that Dana Transport Inc. and its president, Ronald Dana, failed to show that the banks committed "willful misconduct" and that Dana Transport and its boss had not signed, under duress, the loan agreement that indemnified them and saddled the borrowers with any legal expenses. The six lender plaintiffs are PNC Bank NA, Wells Fargo Bank...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS