Commonwealth Financial Hires Deputy GC, Privacy Chief

By Sue Reisinger (August 29, 2022, 2:19 PM EDT) -- Finance consulting firm Commonwealth Financial Network said Monday it has appointed a veteran in-house counsel from a rival institution to a newly created position of deputy general counsel and chief privacy officer. Michelle Kelley joins the company from financial advisory firm LPL Financial and brings valuable regulatory counsel to support Commonwealth's growing efforts on fee-based business amid an "increasingly necessary focus on data security and cybersecurity," the company said in a statement. Kelley told Law360 Pulse that she will be supporting the firm's legal functions and leading its privacy operations from its Waltham, Massachusetts, headquarters. "I have been following Commonwealth and...

