Norfolk Southern Rips Pa. Jurisdiction Law As Relic

By Linda Chiem (August 29, 2022, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Norfolk Southern Railway told the U.S. Supreme Court that a former worker cannot revive his Federal Employers' Liability Act suit using a Pennsylvania business registration statute that flouts corporate defendants' due process rights, saying it would open new litigation fronts and trigger egregious forum shopping. Norfolk Southern Railway Co. said in a Friday brief that Virginia resident Robert Mallory shouldn't be allowed to sue the railroad in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas alleging he developed colon cancer from exposure to chemicals during his two decades of work for the railroad in Virginia and Ohio. The nation's high court in April...

