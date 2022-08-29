J&J Fraud Suits Can Continue Despite Imerys Ch. 11 Stay

By Vince Sullivan (August 29, 2022, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action in New Jersey state court that alleges fraud against Johnson & Johnson can proceed after a Delaware bankruptcy judge ruled Monday that the automatic stay of litigation imposed by the Chapter 11 filing of Imerys Talc America doesn't apply to J&J. In an oral bench ruling, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein said that since the claims being asserted against J&J aren't tied to the talc injury claims involved in the Imerys bankruptcy, the stay doesn't apply to the fraud suits filed by the children of a man who died of asbestosis after working for an Imerys...

