Judge Knocks Commerce For 'Disingenuous' Remand Remark

By Jennifer Doherty (August 29, 2022, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Court of International Trade judge knocked the Commerce Department as "disingenuous" for encouraging an intervenor to appeal its recalculated lower duties on South Korean pipes, which were in line with the court's previous remand instructions. Under protest, the U.S. Department of Commerce followed the CIT's reasoning from its second remand order last year and reversed its initial finding that price data for oil country tubular goods, or OCTG, produced by SeAH Steel Corp. and others were distorted by a particular market situation in South Korea. In doing so, the department gave credence to the intervenor U.S. Steel's position that...

