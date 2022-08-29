Calif. Senate Passes Bill To Regulate Fast-Food Wages

By Lauren Berg (August 29, 2022, 11:34 PM EDT) -- California's Senate passed a landmark bill Monday that would create a council of unelected officials to set minimum wages and working conditions for the fast-food industry across the state. In a 21-12 vote, the state Senate waved through A.B. 257, which would enact the Fast Food Accountability and Standards Recovery Act and empower a group of 10 individuals appointed by the governor, the Assembly speaker and the Senate Rules committee to determine how fast-food establishments should be run. A previous version of the labor-backed measure already passed the state Assembly in January, but the current version will need to be reapproved...

