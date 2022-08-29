Goldman Sees Less Risk Of Delistings After US-China Deal

By Tom Zanki (August 29, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Investment bank Goldman & Sachs & Co LLC said on Monday that the chances China-based companies will delist from U.S. exchanges had been reduced to 50% now that regulators of both countries appear to have resolved a dispute, ensuring that such listings meet U.S. audit standards. Goldman Sachs said it has adjusted the firm's "delisting barometer" to indicate that the risk of removal for American Depositary Receipts for Chinese companies has been lowered to 50% following the apparent regulatory breakthrough. Goldman Sachs projected a 95% expectation in mid-March that Chinese ADRs, another term for stock of foreign-based companies, would be booted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS