T-Mobile Wants Merger Suit Paused Pending Transfer Bid

By Kelly Lienhard (August 29, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile has asked an Illinois federal court to temporarily suspend the proceedings in a proposed class action filed by mobile subscribers over its $26 billion merger with Sprint until the judge has made a decision on its bid to transfer the case to New York, where the companies beat a prior merger challenge. The telecom company told the Northern District of Illinois on Friday that it would be a waste of time for the court to brief T-Mobile's motion to dismiss only to end up transferring the case to the Southern District of New York, which has different prefiling requirements and...

