High Court Told Gov't Gave Up Chance To Dismiss FCA Case

By Daniel Wilson (August 29, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A whistleblower who accused a UnitedHealth unit of helping hospitals overcharge the government has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to revive his False Claims Act case, saying the government had given up its authority to dismiss the case by failing to intervene. Nothing in the "plain text, structure, history or purpose" of the FCA gave the government the right to intervene in relator Jesse Polansky's qui tam FCA suit against Executive Health Resources Inc. to seek its dismissal, after declining years earlier to intervene in the case, Polansky said in a Friday brief urging the justices to overturn a Third Circuit decision upholding...

