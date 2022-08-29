DOL Board Refuses Texas Hotel's Bid To Hire H-2B Workers

By Joyce Hanson (August 29, 2022, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Labor appeals board judge denied a Texas hospitality company's request to hire five foreign front desk hotel attendants, saying the employer couldn't show that the jobs it offered were temporary and met a seasonal need. Administrative Law Judge Sean M. Ramaley found Friday that Van Horn Lodging LLC, which runs a Hampton by Hilton franchise hotel in the town of Van Horn, Texas, didn't establish its need for temporary alien labor certification under the H-2B nonimmigrant visa program. The program allows employers to temporarily bring foreign workers to the U.S. for positions in nonagricultural industries, including the...

