Del. Justices Urged Not To Make Key Precedent A 'Paper Tiger'

By Rose Krebs (August 29, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for Tesla Inc. stockholders have told the Delaware Supreme Court that "four decades of carefully crafted jurisprudence" would be upended and a key entire fairness standard rendered "a paper tiger" if the justices let stand a trial court ruling in litigation over Tesla's purchase of SolarCity. In a brief filed Friday, Tesla investors, represented by Grant & Eisenhofer PA, Prickett Jones & Elliott PA, Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP and Robbins Gellar Rudman & Dowd LLP took aim at Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III's ruling earlier this year letting Tesla CEO Elon Musk off the hook in a...

