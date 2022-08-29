Disbarred Real Estate Atty Gets 6½ Years For Mortgage Fraud

By Elliot Weld (August 29, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A former real estate attorney has been sentenced in Boston to 6½ years in prison and ordered to pay $6.4 million for defrauding banks and homeowners he was supposed to be representing. Senior Judge Mark L. Wolf of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts on Thursday sentenced Barry Plunkett Jr., 62, of Hyannis Port, who formerly operated Plunkett Law Firm, which handled closings on mortgages and refinancing. His wife, Nancy Plunkett, 57, worked as his paralegal and was also charged in the case. She was sentenced to one year in prison and ordered to pay $3 million in...

