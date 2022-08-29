Ex-Calif. Broker Charged With $7M Pump-And-Dump Scheme

By Elliot Weld (August 29, 2022, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A former stockbroker in California was arrested on charges he artificially inflated the stock price of a beverage company and then dumped millions of microcap shares for nearly $7 million in profit, federal prosecutors said in a press release Monday. Joseph A. Padilla, of Carlsbad, California, was charged with one count of securities fraud and arrested Thursday at San Diego International Airport, prosecutors said. He will appear in Boston federal court at a later date, according to the Massachusetts U.S. Attorney's office, which is overseeing the case. According to an affidavit from an FBI agent, Padilla was a registered broker at Scottsdale...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS