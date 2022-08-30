DOJ Says Chicken Execs Can't Split Up Price-Fixing Trial

By Daniel Ducassi (August 30, 2022, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors have told a Colorado federal judge that there's no good reason to sever price-fixing charges against a pair of former poultry industry executives from the obstruction charges one of them faces, arguing that this would result in "two largely identical trials." Prosecutors filed their opposition Friday to motions to sever charges for Jason McGuire, a former executive vice president for major chicken supplier Pilgrim's Pride, and Timothy Stiller, a former general manager for the company. McGuire and Stiller each face a charge of conspiracy to restrain trade. Stiller also faces one charge of obstruction and two charges of witness tampering,...

