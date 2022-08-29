Ex-Airbnb Counsel Fills GC Vacancy At SonarSource

By Sue Reisinger (August 29, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Derek Smith, a well-traveled in-house tech counsel who spent five years at Airbnb, is joining SonarSource, a Swiss open-source software development firm, as general counsel. Smith joins SonarSource after more than a year as general counsel of MessageBird, a communications platform based in Amsterdam. SonarSource is coming off a $411 million funding deal. Smith first announced the new position Sunday on LinkedIn, and he confirmed it Monday with Law360 Pulse. He said he is excited about taking the new position. "I will be based out of Park City, Utah, where I will support Sonar's primary offices in Geneva, Switzerland, and Austin,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS