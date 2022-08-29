Mortgage Borrower, BofA Agree To Drop Escrow Suit

By Charlie Innis (August 29, 2022, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina resident seeking to represent a class of mortgage borrowers has agreed to settle her federal suit with Bank of America that alleged the bank sought to profit from systematically opening escrow accounts for customers without authorization. Gina Zahran and Bank of America NA agreed to dismiss the proposed class action with prejudice "in its entirety, and without costs or fees to either party," according to a joint stipulation filed in North Carolina district court Monday. The filing comes a month after the two parties notified the court that they planned to settle. The two said at the time...

