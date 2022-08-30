8th Circ. Clears Honeywell Of 401(k) Row But Not Ex-Husband

By Kellie Mejdrich (August 29, 2022, 8:54 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Monday upheld a lower court's ruling that Honeywell International Inc. didn't breach its fiduciary duty under federal benefits laws by failing to remove a female employee's ex-husband as a beneficiary to her retirement plan, holding the company correctly followed plan documents in distributing the funds. A three-judge panel of the circuit court in a published opinion ruled a Minnesota federal court correctly granted summary judgment to Honeywell on Employee Retirement Income Security Act claims brought by Robert Francis Gelschus, the brother and personal representative of the estate of now-deceased ex-worker Sally Aileen Hogen. Still, the panel reversed the...

