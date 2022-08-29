Calif. Solar Plant Owner Ends $59M Incentives Fight

By Keith Goldberg (August 29, 2022, 7:18 PM EDT) -- A California solar farm on Friday ended a legal challenge to being denied $59 million worth of denied green energy cash grants, two weeks after the plant's owners and federal government told the U.S. Court of Federal Claims that they had hammered out a settlement. Desert Sunlight 250 LLC and Desert Sunlight 300 LLC, the two components of a giant solar plant in the Mojave Desert, and the U.S. Department of Treasury jointly stipulated to dismiss the companies' suit arguing they were wrongly denied the cash grants. In an Aug. 12 status report, the parties told the court that federal government...

