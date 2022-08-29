'Matrix' Exec Beats Suit Over Death At Aniston Wedding Trip

By Lauren Berg (August 29, 2022, 7:10 PM EDT) -- "Matrix" producer Joel Silver can't be held liable for the drowning death of his assistant while on vacation to attend Jennifer Aniston's wedding, a California appellate court ruled Thursday, saying Silver isn't responsible for the actions of his personal chef, who allegedly supplied the victim alcohol and cocaine before she went swimming. The three-judge panel for California's Second District Court of Appeal affirmed a Los Angeles judge's ruling granting Silver summary judgment in the case brought by Carmel Musgrove's parents after she drowned in a lagoon while in Bora Bora, saying Silver's personal chef was not acting within the scope of...

