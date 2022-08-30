Greece's Suit Over Faulty Cameras Too Late, US Says

By Jennifer Doherty (August 29, 2022, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government has pushed to quash a suit from the Greek military over a $23 million surveillance camera sale that went bust, telling the U.S. Court of Federal Claims that Athens is too late. The conflict turns on a letter of agreement signed by both governments in 1999 for an upgrade of KS-127 cameras on Hellenic Air Force, or HAF, planes. The Greek military knew about the problems with the cameras by 2004, according to the U.S., but waited until October 2019 to file its breach of contract complaint. "Even if HAF had timely filed a complaint within the statute...

