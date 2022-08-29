PTAB Briefs Suggest VLSI Challenger Also Courted Intel

By Britain Eakin (August 29, 2022, 9:01 PM EDT) -- A round of August briefings in the high-profile Patent Trial and Appeal Board challenges to two VLSI Technology LLC patents at the heart of its $2.18 billion verdict against Intel Corp. suggest OpenSky Industries LLC tried to collaborate with the chipmaker before allegedly offering to work with VLSI to tank the case. According to Intel's brief, OpenSky approached Intel about making an offer to acquire the smaller company, which RPX Insight reported on in a blog post on Sunday. When Intel rebuffed the offer, OpenSky proposed a collaboration in which Intel would pay "success fees" to OpenSky "based on percentages of...

