High Court Urged To Take Up Fight Over NSA Internet Spying

By Allison Grande (August 29, 2022, 10:02 PM EDT) -- The nonprofit that operates Wikipedia is pressing the U.S. Supreme Court to review the dismissal of its long-running challenge to the NSA's controversial "upstream" collection of internet communications, arguing that the government can't invoke "state secrets" to scuttle judicial oversight of a publicly known program. In a petition filed Friday, the Wikimedia Foundation took aim at a divided ruling handed down by the Fourth Circuit in September that refused to revive the foundation's challenge to the National Security Agency's mass surveillance of Americans' private emails, internet messages and web communications with people overseas under Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS