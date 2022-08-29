Claims Court Grants Retirees Class Cert. In Pension Cut Suit

By Abby Wargo (August 29, 2022, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims on Monday granted a group of over 10,000 United Parcel Service retirees class status in their takings case challenging a reduction in their pension plans caused by a federal law that legalized those cuts, ruling the claims are alike and can proceed as one. In an opinion, Judge Richard A. Hertling granted named plaintiffs William King, Anthony Gugliuzza and Stephen Dardzinski class certification in their lawsuit claiming the government was unlawfully taking their property by slashing their monthly pension payments by 29% following the passage of the Multiemployer Pension Reform Act in 2014. Judge Hertling said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS