Insurer Gets Partial Award Confirmation In Phillips 66 Dispute

By Hope Patti (August 29, 2022, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge confirmed an arbitral award ordering Phillips 66 to pay back German insurer HDI Global SE over $725,000, but refused to confirm a second award establishing the timeline by which the petroleum company must submit claims to the insurer. The insurer sought to confirm two favorable awards granted by a three-person arbitral tribunal in December in its dispute with Phillips 66 over coverage for settlements related to the gasoline additive methyl tertiary butyl ether, or MtBE, that polluted groundwater in several states. However, U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni said in an order Friday that the second award...

