NAACP Seeks Injunction On Pa. 'Bait and Switch' Road Project

By Brent Godwin (August 30, 2022, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The NAACP and an environmental group have asked a federal judge to halt a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation highway project in Erie before construction can begin, claiming there has been no public input or full environmental review for the project, which has been described as a "bait and switch." In a motion filed Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania, the NAACP's Erie Chapter and Citizens for Pennsylvania's Future asked U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter for a preliminary injunction on the project. The groups say PennDOT erred in 2020 when it asked the Federal Highway Administration to approve lowering the level...

