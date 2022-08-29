Conn. Defamation Trial Can Proceed Against Jones, Infowars

By Vince Sullivan (August 29, 2022, 5:46 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut state court defamation damages trial brought against Alex Jones and his podcast business by Sandy Hook victims' families will proceed as scheduled next month after the parties agreed to lift the bankruptcy stay of litigation imposed by Free Speech Systems' Chapter 11 case. During a hearing Monday, Free Speech Systems attorney Raymond W. Battaglia of the Law Offices of Ray Battaglia PLLC said the agreement among counsel for the debtor, Alex Jones and the Connecticut state court plaintiffs is similar to a deal reached at the outset of the bankruptcy that allowed related Texas cases to move forward to...

