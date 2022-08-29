Class Settlement In TD Bank Credit Card Row Gets Initial OK

By Eric Heisig (August 29, 2022, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Monday gave her initial approval to a proposed class action settlement in which TD Bank NA has agreed to pay $2.25 million to compensate secured credit card holders after the financial institution was accused of making false claims about their ability to upgrade to unsecured status. U.S. District Judge Karen M. Williams in her eight-page order wrote the proposed settlement "appears to be fair, adequate and reasonable to the settlement class." She said the agreement checks all the boxes, including that it would be impractical to hear individual lawsuits from each allegedly affected person and that...

