Comics' Agent Says Pandora Antitrust Claims Are A Bad Joke

By Craig Clough (August 29, 2022, 11:06 PM EDT) -- An agency representing the estates of George Carlin, Robin Williams and active comedians who are suing Pandora for copyright infringement urged a California federal judge Monday to toss Pandora's antitrust counterclaims, arguing the agency isn't illegally withholding individual licenses to its talents' work. An attorney for Word Collections Inc., which represents a number of active comedians as well as the estates of the late Williams and Carlin, told U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi during Monday's hearing that Pandora's counterclaims simply don't add up and were filed as a desperate response to a copyright infringement lawsuit lobbed by a group of comics that includes Word...

