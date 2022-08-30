CR Bard Owes $4.8M To Hernia Mesh Patient, Jury Says

By Cara Salvatore (August 29, 2022, 7:13 PM EDT) -- A Rhode Island jury awarded $4.8 million on Monday to a Hawaii man who said shoddily designed mesh made by Davol and C.R. Bard caused him internal injuries, according to his lawyers. The jury had been deliberating since Aug. 23 closing arguments in the case of Paul Trevino, who said his Ventralex Hernia Patch, implanted in 2008, twisted and burrowed into his bowel over a period of eight years, causing further medical issues. Trevino's lawyer, Jonathan Orent of Motley Rice, said in a statement Monday, "I couldn't be any happier for the Trevino family. They sat through a lot. In the end,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS