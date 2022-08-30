Eateries Ask To Resume Ill. Grubhub Suit As Colo. Case Stalls

By Joyce Hanson (August 30, 2022, 9:55 PM EDT) -- Two restaurants urged an Illinois federal judge to lift a stay on their proposed class action accusing Grubhub of adding about 150,000 eateries' names to the online delivery site's platform without their permission, saying a proposed settlement in a similar Colorado case has failed. Antonia's restaurant in Hillsborough, North Carolina, and The Farmer's Wife restaurant in Sebastopol, California, argued Monday that it is no longer appropriate to pause their case in Illinois because a Colorado federal judge recently rejected Denver bar and restaurant Freshcraft's preliminary settlement with Grubhub Inc. In the Colorado case, in which Freshcraft claims restaurants were falsely listed...

