Tesla Drivers Allege 'Phantom Braking' Amid NHTSA Inquiry

By Hailey Konnath (August 29, 2022, 9:23 PM EDT) -- Carmaker Tesla Inc. was slapped with proposed class action claims over the "phantom braking" phenomenon allegedly plaguing its vehicles in autonomous mode, litigation that comes on the heels of a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration investigation into a defect with Tesla's advanced driver-assistance system Autopilot. The suit centers on an alleged defect in Tesla's Autopilot and automatic emergency braking systems that causes some of its vehicles' brakes to randomly and unexpectedly engage. This sudden and unintended braking causes vehicles to abruptly slow down or come to a complete stop, at times in the middle of traffic, according to the complaint filed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS