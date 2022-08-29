USCIS Chief Talks Backlogs, DACA Amid UCLA Law Protests

By Dorothy Atkins (August 29, 2022, 10:16 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' chief defended its efforts to reduce enormous visa backlogs during a talk at UCLA School of Law on Monday after students walked out in protest, and said the agency "will be ready" if the U.S. Supreme Court scraps the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy. USCIS Director Ur M. Jaddou's comments came during a nearly 90-minute conversation with UCLA School of Law's Center for Immigration Law and Policy faculty co-Director Ahilan Arulanantham, who asked Jaddou a series of tough questions about the federal agency that administers the country's naturalization and immigration system. Jaddou defended the...

