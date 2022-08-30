Walmart Slams FTC's Money Transfer Suit As Gov't Overreach

By Katryna Perera (August 30, 2022, 2:04 PM EDT) -- Walmart urged an Illinois federal judge on Monday to toss a suit from the Federal Trade Commission alleging the retail giant turned a blind eye to fraudulent money transfers, arguing that the FTC does not have the constitutional or statutory authority to bring the lawsuit. In a motion to dismiss and supporting memo, Walmart said the FTC's complaint relies on legal theories that "contravene clear constitutional and statutory limits on its authority, making this case yet another example of FTC overreach." The FTC sued Walmart in June, claiming the retail giant failed to adequately secure the money transfer services offered at...

