9th Circ. Weighs Presidential Authority In Ore. Monument Case

By Greg Lamm (August 30, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Tuesday wrestled with how much authority former President Barack Obama had under the Antiquities Act to protect timber-producing land by expanding the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument, given an 85-year-old mandate by Congress that the land be set aside for logging. During a hearing in Seattle, a three-judge panel considered a timber industry appeal of a lower court ruling that found the Oregon and California Railroad and Coos Bay Wagon Road Grant Lands Act of 1937, or the O&C Act, did not block Obama's authority to designate lands for national monument status under the Antiquities Act. U.S. District...

