Tax Pros Hope Energy Tax Payments Can Avoid Past Flaws

By Kat Lucero (August 31, 2022, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Democrats' recently passed tax and climate law provides new ways for clean energy project owners to monetize new or expanded tax credits, and practitioners hope the methods can avoid the pitfalls of an expired renewable energy grant program. New mechanisms created to transform how project owners can receive the value of clean energy tax credits are considered an improved version of a cash grant program created under a 2009 law. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) The Inflation Reduction Act created the so-called direct pay and transferability mechanisms to transform the way tax-exempt entities, such as public utilities, and companies with limited tax liability...

