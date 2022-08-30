Okla. Tribe Fights Juul's Bid To Trim E-Cig Lawsuit

By Caleb Symons (August 30, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma tribe defended its claim that Juul Labs Inc. violated the Sooner State's consumer protection law by pushing e-cigarette products on Native people through a fraudulent marketing campaign, telling a federal judge that it qualifies for relief under that statute. The unified Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes — which says it had to fund addiction treatment and intervention programs, as well as additional policing, due to Juul's conduct — argues that its grievance is valid because the e-cigarette company sought to "infiltrate and commandeer tribal services." That makes the federally recognized tribe an aggrieved consumer under the Oklahoma Consumer Protection Act, it...

