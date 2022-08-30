PHH Mortgage Settles Suit Over Hurricane Damage Payouts

By Eric Heisig (August 30, 2022, 5:15 PM EDT) -- PHH Mortgage Corp. has settled a lawsuit from a couple who claimed the loan servicer repeatedly failed to deduct from their principal insurance payouts that were not used for repairs to their Florida property, which was damaged during a hurricane. The terms of the settlement the New-Jersey based company reached with Donald and Nicole Dunn were not immediately available. Court filings showed a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit on Monday, the same day a lawyer for the Dunns wrote a letter to the court that said the parties had reached an "amicable resolution." A spokesperson for PHH did not immediately respond to a request...

