MGM Seeks 9th Circ. Redo In Starz Licensing Row

By Kelly Lienhard (August 30, 2022, 3:39 PM EDT) -- MGM Domestic Television Distribution asked the full Ninth Circuit on Monday to rethink its decision allowing Starz Entertainment to bring claims against the film and TV show distributor over licensing films that were supposed to be exclusive to Starz, arguing that the suit was filed past a three-year time limit set by the Supreme Court. MGM asked for an en banc hearing after the the Ninth Circuit found in July that Starz brought its claims against MGM within three years after infringement of the Copyright Act, based on when Starz discovered that the agreement with MGM was breached, rejecting the programming...

