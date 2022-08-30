Maskless Fan Hits Back At MLB's Nationals In Disability Row

By Joyce Hanson (August 30, 2022, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A baseball fan who sued the Washington Nationals after he was ejected from their stadium for refusing to wear a mask told a D.C. federal judge the team wrongly claims he didn't offer facts showing he has a disability that prevents him from masking up. Thomas Valentine said Monday in his reply to the Nationals' bid to dismiss his suit that the team incorrectly argued that he failed to disclose facts sufficient to show he suffers from a disability as defined by the federal Americans with Disabilities Act or the District of Columbia Human Rights Act and that his claims are...

