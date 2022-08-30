Hong Kong PE Firm PAG To Buy $721M Japanese Theme Park

By Charlie Innis (August 30, 2022, 4:35 PM EDT) -- PAG, an investment firm focused on the Asia-Pacific region, said Tuesday it plans to buy one of Japan's biggest theme parks, Huis Ten Bosch, from H.I.S. Co. Ltd. in a deal valuing the park at 100 billion yen (roughly $721 million) in equity. Hong Kong-headquartered PAG expects to help the theme park grow and attract visitors by investing in new attractions and events, according to the firm's announcement. "PAG has deep expertise across Asia-Pacific in the consumer sector and we are well positioned to support [Huis Ten Bosch's] next phase of growth," managing director Koichi Ito, who co-leads PAG's private equity...

