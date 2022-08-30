Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Rip Exec's 'Culture Of Lies' As COVID Fraud Trial Wraps

By Dorothy Atkins (August 30, 2022, 9:05 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors urged a California federal jury during closings Tuesday to find Arrayit's president guilty of fraud and conspiracy for his "culture of lies," which allegedly involved duping insurers, patients and investors with inaccurate allergy and COVID-19 tests, while defense counsel argued that the charges are built upon incomplete evidence and non-credible witness testimony.

Federal prosecutor Laura Connelly told jurors that Mark Schena, 59, grew his Silicon Valley blood-testing company by lying "over and over and over again" about Arrayit's problematic allergy tests in order to defraud Medicare and insurers out of millions of dollars.

Connelly said that as Schena and his...

